Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Vernon Chenette. View Sign Service Information Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Graveside service 11:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



FRANCIS VERNON CHENETTE

March 19, 1929 ˜ January 30, 2020



Francis Vernon Chenette, a lifetime resident of Clark County, WA, passed away Jan. 30, 2020. He was born March 19, 1929 to Joseph and Irene Chenette.

After earning his G.E.D., Francis joined the National Guard where he served for 18 years.

He taught auto body repair at Clark Community College and was an insurance agent.

Francis was a member of Oregon Arms Collectors Inc. He was a gun show dealer and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and spending time at the beach.

Francis loved people and everywhere he went, he knew someone.

Survivors include his daughters, Debbie (Steve) Lopez and Brenda (Randy) Goodrich; stepchildren, Jeff (Barb) Molyneux, Elva (Don) Lancaster, Gordon Molyneux, Linda Molyneux; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; wives, Bernie Chenette and Joyce Chenette; daughter, Elaine Chenette; stepson, Jon Molyneux; stepdaughter, Sharon Molyneux; and several grandsons.

Special thanks to Glenwood Place Senior Living and Memory Care for their wonderful care and devotion to our dad.

A viewing will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Wed., Feb. 5 from 5-8p.m. with a graveside service on Thurs., Feb. 6 at 11a.m.

Please sign his guest book @

Francis Vernon Chenette, a lifetime resident of Clark County, WA, passed away Jan. 30, 2020. He was born March 19, 1929 to Joseph and Irene Chenette.After earning his G.E.D., Francis joined the National Guard where he served for 18 years.He taught auto body repair at Clark Community College and was an insurance agent.Francis was a member of Oregon Arms Collectors Inc. He was a gun show dealer and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and spending time at the beach.Francis loved people and everywhere he went, he knew someone.Survivors include his daughters, Debbie (Steve) Lopez and Brenda (Randy) Goodrich; stepchildren, Jeff (Barb) Molyneux, Elva (Don) Lancaster, Gordon Molyneux, Linda Molyneux; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; wives, Bernie Chenette and Joyce Chenette; daughter, Elaine Chenette; stepson, Jon Molyneux; stepdaughter, Sharon Molyneux; and several grandsons.Special thanks to Glenwood Place Senior Living and Memory Care for their wonderful care and devotion to our dad.A viewing will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Wed., Feb. 5 from 5-8p.m. with a graveside service on Thurs., Feb. 6 at 11a.m.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close