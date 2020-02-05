FRANCIS VERNON CHENETTE
March 19, 1929 ˜ January 30, 2020
Francis Vernon Chenette, a lifetime resident of Clark County, WA, passed away Jan. 30, 2020. He was born March 19, 1929 to Joseph and Irene Chenette.
After earning his G.E.D., Francis joined the National Guard where he served for 18 years.
He taught auto body repair at Clark Community College and was an insurance agent.
Francis was a member of Oregon Arms Collectors Inc. He was a gun show dealer and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and spending time at the beach.
Francis loved people and everywhere he went, he knew someone.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie (Steve) Lopez and Brenda (Randy) Goodrich; stepchildren, Jeff (Barb) Molyneux, Elva (Don) Lancaster, Gordon Molyneux, Linda Molyneux; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; wives, Bernie Chenette and Joyce Chenette; daughter, Elaine Chenette; stepson, Jon Molyneux; stepdaughter, Sharon Molyneux; and several grandsons.
Special thanks to Glenwood Place Senior Living and Memory Care for their wonderful care and devotion to our dad.
A viewing will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Wed., Feb. 5 from 5-8p.m. with a graveside service on Thurs., Feb. 6 at 11a.m.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 5, 2020