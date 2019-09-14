Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Eugene "Frank" Richards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



FRANCIS EUGENE RICHARDS

November 19, 1931 ˜ August 25, 2019



Frank Richards, loving husband and father of three, passed away on August 25, 2019, after an incapacitating stroke on March 7, 2019. He was 87 years old.

Frank was born the youngest of three in Terre Haute, Indiana. He graduated from Wiley High School and Indiana State University. He received his Master’s degree from Indiana State.

From 1952 through 1954, Frank served in the military moving to Fort Lewis in 1953. Here he met his wife, Ursula on a blind date which resulted in a happy marriage of 65 years.

His first teaching job was in Syracuse, Indiana in 1956. In 1962, the family moved to Camas, Washington. Frank taught Industrial Arts in the Camas School District for 28 years.

Frank was a very creative man. His many interests included designing and building many things from furniture to fountains, houses, pontoon boats and a travel trailer. Another interest was his garden. He spent many hours working and enjoying being outside in nature.

After retirement, he and Ursula travelled world-wide. Their travels took them to all the continents except Antarctica.

Frank was above all, a family man. He loved family get togethers and traveling and camping with his children and grandchildren.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Ursula; his sons, Mark (Cheryl) and Jeff (Sheri); daughter, Carol Phillips (Doug); grandchildren, James Phillips, Debra Gosney, Ryan Richards and Ross Richards; great-granddaughter, Aliana Gosney; brother-in-law, Tom Ehrlich (Glenna); sister-in-law, Dullain Ehrlich; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Please join us for a memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church in Camas on Saturday, September 21st at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s honor may be made to the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington.

Please sign his guest book @

Frank Richards, loving husband and father of three, passed away on August 25, 2019, after an incapacitating stroke on March 7, 2019. He was 87 years old.Frank was born the youngest of three in Terre Haute, Indiana. He graduated from Wiley High School and Indiana State University. He received his Master’s degree from Indiana State.From 1952 through 1954, Frank served in the military moving to Fort Lewis in 1953. Here he met his wife, Ursula on a blind date which resulted in a happy marriage of 65 years.His first teaching job was in Syracuse, Indiana in 1956. In 1962, the family moved to Camas, Washington. Frank taught Industrial Arts in the Camas School District for 28 years.Frank was a very creative man. His many interests included designing and building many things from furniture to fountains, houses, pontoon boats and a travel trailer. Another interest was his garden. He spent many hours working and enjoying being outside in nature.After retirement, he and Ursula travelled world-wide. Their travels took them to all the continents except Antarctica.Frank was above all, a family man. He loved family get togethers and traveling and camping with his children and grandchildren.Frank is survived by his loving wife, Ursula; his sons, Mark (Cheryl) and Jeff (Sheri); daughter, Carol Phillips (Doug); grandchildren, James Phillips, Debra Gosney, Ryan Richards and Ross Richards; great-granddaughter, Aliana Gosney; brother-in-law, Tom Ehrlich (Glenna); sister-in-law, Dullain Ehrlich; as well as many nieces and nephews.Please join us for a memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church in Camas on Saturday, September 21st at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s honor may be made to the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close