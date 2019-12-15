FRANCIS EUGENE “GENE” LIGGETT
February 19, 1920 ˜ November 27, 2019
Born Feb. 19, 1920 in Almena, Kansas, Gene grew up on ranches around Flagler, Colorado and Shelton, Nebraska. He graduated from Shelton High School in 1938 and the University of Nebraska in Jan. 1943.
He served in the US Army in World War II, European Theater with the 45th Infantry Division, directing artillery as a Forward Observer. In Italy he was wounded twice. In southern France he was captured by the Germans. He spent 8 months as a German Prisoner of War in Poland. He also served during the Korean War, 1951-1952.
Gene was a County Agricultural Extension Agent and later a District Conservationist with the USDA Soil Conservation Service in Nebraska, where he was responsible for the design and implementation of thousands of acres of contour farming, retiring in March 1975.
He has been a resident of Vancouver, WA since 1979 and was active in the Master Gardening Program. Gene also helped organize and was President of the Ft. Vancouver Chapter of American Ex-POW’s. He was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans, the American Ex-Prisoners of War, the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus.
Gene is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of almost 74 years, Rosalie (Wiese) Liggett; a sister, Freda Hanke of Ballwin, MO; two sons, James Raymond of Cornish, NH and Ronald Dale of Littleton, CO; and two daughters, Dorothy Jean Tilka of Vancouver, WA and Marianne Liggett Merriam of Reno, NV. He also leaves six grandsons, two granddaughters and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Joseph Wayne; his parents, James Ross and Mary Estella; and two brothers, Harold and Robert Liggett.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, WA and will be interred at the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Oflag 64 “Museum of POWs” being built in Szubin, Poland that will display his WWII/POW artifacts. Donations can be sent through the following link: https://friendsofoflag64.org/
Please join us to celebrate Gene’s extraordinary life on what would have been his 100th birthday, February 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 400 S. Andresen Rd., Vancouver, WA 98661. Luncheon at the church to follow.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 15, 2019