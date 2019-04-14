Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis C. Buckmiller. View Sign



FRANCIS C. BUCKMILLER

1929 ˜ 2019



Francis C. Buckmiller passed away in his sleep on March 9, 2019. He was 90 years old. All his life, he worked hard. He was a strong hold for many and loved for the good man he was.

Francis was born in Bismarck, ND. Early in his adult life, he moved to the Washington area with his wife and four children.

Francis retired from the military after 31 years and had a career with BPA as a crane operator.

Francis was a member of VFW, Moose Lodge and

Francis is survived by his grandson and two sisters. He has many nieces and nephews that he remained close to over the years and many special friends.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nursing staff at Legacy Hospital in Salmon Creek for the wonderful care they gave Francis.

There will be a graveside service with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR on Fri., May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



