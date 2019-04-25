FRANCINE ELAINE (SIMONSON) FORNEY
February 13, 1927 ˜ April 19, 2019
Francine Elaine (Simonson) Forney, 92, of Great Falls, MT, passed away April 19, 2019 at Benefis Peace Hospice of natural causes. She was born on February 13, 1927 in Hockinson, WA to Levi Simonson and Alma Kriko in the home of her grandparents, Emma and Samuel Kriko.
Survivors are: daughter, Cala Habel (Ed Habel); granddaughter, Myan Forney of Spokane, WA; grandsons, Tye Habel (LeeAnn Habel) and Cody Habel (Karla Habel); and great-grandchildren, Carys Habel, Lola Habel and Edward Jochum Habel, all of Great Falls.
Those who have preceded Francine in death include parents, Levi Bernard Simonson and Alma Kriko; son, Bruce Forney; and husband, Ray Forney.
Services are being held at the Evergreen Memorial Garden, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA on Friday, May 3rd, at 10:00 AM.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 25, 2019