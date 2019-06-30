Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances L. Hagensen. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Washougal Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



FRANCES L. HAGENSEN

March 26, 1931 ˜ June 27, 2019



Frances L. Hagensen of Washougal, WA, passed away on June 27, 2019. She was preceded in death earlier this month by her husband, Donald, of almost 72 years. She was born March 26, 1931 to Walter and Alice Hively in Portland, OR.

Frances was a homemaker who loved to cook and garden. She worked hard her whole life, at many jobs, but never one that produced a paycheck.

Frances is survived by her 4 children, Linda Hagensen (Fred), Gayle Hagensen (Bob), Mike Hagensen (Becky) and Tim Hagensen (Nancy, who passed away the same day, due to a short bout with cancer); 6 grandchildren, Carrie, Scott, Brian, Dan, Melissa and Phil; and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Florence Haney and Lucille Copstead; and brother, David Hively.

A grave side service will be held on Fri., July 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washougal Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA.

Please sign her guest book @

Frances L. Hagensen of Washougal, WA, passed away on June 27, 2019. She was preceded in death earlier this month by her husband, Donald, of almost 72 years. She was born March 26, 1931 to Walter and Alice Hively in Portland, OR.Frances was a homemaker who loved to cook and garden. She worked hard her whole life, at many jobs, but never one that produced a paycheck.Frances is survived by her 4 children, Linda Hagensen (Fred), Gayle Hagensen (Bob), Mike Hagensen (Becky) and Tim Hagensen (Nancy, who passed away the same day, due to a short bout with cancer); 6 grandchildren, Carrie, Scott, Brian, Dan, Melissa and Phil; and 5 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Florence Haney and Lucille Copstead; and brother, David Hively.A grave side service will be held on Fri., July 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washougal Cemetery.Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close