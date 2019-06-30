FRANCES L. HAGENSEN
March 26, 1931 ˜ June 27, 2019
Frances L. Hagensen of Washougal, WA, passed away on June 27, 2019. She was preceded in death earlier this month by her husband, Donald, of almost 72 years. She was born March 26, 1931 to Walter and Alice Hively in Portland, OR.
Frances was a homemaker who loved to cook and garden. She worked hard her whole life, at many jobs, but never one that produced a paycheck.
Frances is survived by her 4 children, Linda Hagensen (Fred), Gayle Hagensen (Bob), Mike Hagensen (Becky) and Tim Hagensen (Nancy, who passed away the same day, due to a short bout with cancer); 6 grandchildren, Carrie, Scott, Brian, Dan, Melissa and Phil; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Florence Haney and Lucille Copstead; and brother, David Hively.
A grave side service will be held on Fri., July 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washougal Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on June 30, 2019