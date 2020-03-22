Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Jeanne Hollick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



FRANCES JEANNE HOLLICK

February 28, 1930 ˜ February 18, 2020



Frances Jeanne Hollick, 89, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away February 18, 2020 in her home at Touchmark at Fairway Village in Vancouver, WA. She was born in Baltimore, MD to Joseph and Marie Schruefer, where she grew up with six siblings.

Jeanne met the love of her life, Frederick Hollick, at a Naval Academy dance, and they were married in Baltimore in June 1952. Ever the devoted Navy wife, together they moved sixteen times during his Navy career, including moves to CA, FL, TX, MD, and VA. She experienced living in a Quonset hut in San Francisco, sand storms in Texas, hurricanes in Florida, and held down the home front with three children while Fred did flight training and served overseas on an aircraft carrier.

Jeanne was a wonderful homemaker, found joy in taking care of her family, and extended that care to assisting other Navy wives. She loved preparing home cooked family dinners, and filling our home with the aroma of homemade bread. She was accomplished at handiwork, knitted sweaters, crocheted bedspreads, did embroidery and sewing, and passed on the skills to her daughters.

Jeanne and Fred enjoyed their retirement years in North Carolina. Following Fred’s passing in 2006, she moved to Vancouver, WA to be closer to her youngest daughter. She spent the last thirteen years of her life at Touchmark at Fairway Village in Vancouver, where she was known by staff and residents for her quiet way, positive outlook, and easy-going personality. Her advice to her grandchildren during a school project “interview of an elderly person”: “Stay positive and keep looking ahead,” which she did.

Jeanne is survived by two of her children: Frederick Hollick, Jr. in Oldsmar, FL and Karen Turcic in Camas, WA; four sisters: Alyce, Mary Josephine, Bernadette, and Margaret; one brother, Joseph; eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Jeanne was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Fred in 2006; her oldest daughter, Susan in 2006; and her sister, Charlette in 2011.

Though she has already been reunited with Fred in heaven, she will be buried with him at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the wonderful and caring staff who enriched Jeanne’s life during her 13 years at Touchmark by donating to the Touchmark Employee Appreciation Fund.

