FRANCES E. CHANEY

January 22, 1927 ˜ April 16, 2019



Frances Eleanor Chaney, age 92, passed on April 16, 2019 in Camas, WA. She was born in Seattle to Helen and Frank Hodgetts. Her family moved to Vancouver during WWII. During the war, Fran worked at the Vancouver Kaiser Shipyard as a riveter, building the war era ‘Victory Ships’. She was a real life ‘Rosie the Riveter’ as depicted in the 1940s wartime posters.

After the war, Fran married Lester Chaney upon his return home from fighting in the Pacific Theatre. They started a family, eventually growing to five children by the mid-1950s. She welcomed her children’s friends unconditionally as part of her own family.

Lester worked at ALCOA, while Fran helped make ends meet working as the first bookkeeper for Clark County ‘Head Start’. Among many other accomplishments, Fran, with her best friend Pat Newton, became the first female Little League coaches for the Sifton baseball program in the mid-1950s.

Frances is survived by her sister, Joan Sargis; sons, Don Chaney (Linda), Steve Chaney (Carolyn), Dick Chaney (Mary); daughter, Barbara; 9 grandchildren, Brenda, David, Amanda, Nick, Skye, Frank, Kyla, Robbie, and Jackie; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her husband and second born son, Frank, preceded her in death.

Graveside services will be held on April 22, 12:00PM at Park Hill Cemetery (Sec P). Followed by a 1:30PM memorial service at LaCamas Lodge, 227 NE Lake Road, Camas, WA. All who knew Fran are welcome to attend and celebrate her life with family and friends.

