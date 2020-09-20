Sully was a wonderful Uncle to my husband Tom. He was like his father to him. I met Sully for the first time when I dated Tom. He welcomed me and with a big hug! He always said Tom and I were met together and loved how much we loved each other. Sadly Tom suddenly passed away May 6th at 59 this year. Sully and Vi came to see me and you could see in Sully's eyes the unbelievable sadness at the loss of Tom. He would tell him he was like a son to him. They had a special bond from Sully coaching Tom, talking business and family. Tom and I enjoyed going out with Sully and Vi for dinner where we would spend hours enjoying each others company! Vi made Sully so happy and they were a joy to be around. Sully and Tom are together and I know they are watching over Vi and me! Thank you Sully for all the wonderful memories!

Anne Barwick

