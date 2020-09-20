Sully ALWAYS had a smile on his face, and sincerely enjoyed being with his family and friends. He had a fun and ornery twinkle in his eye, and had a great sense of humor! A person knew that if they were going to be getting together with Sully, they would be in for some laughs and an enjoyable time.
Growing up with Tom allowed me to also be mentored and coached by Sully in sports activities. Sully coached us on pitching and hitting in baseball, as well as 'hitting' the jump shot in basketball. He played an important role in my young life growing up.
I will always hold fond memories of Sully.
Greg Moss
