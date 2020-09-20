1/1
Forrest "Sully" Sullivan
1921 - 2020
FORREST "SULLY" SULLIVAN
November 3, 1921 ˜ September 1, 2020

Sully passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2020 at 3 p.m., surrounded by his family.
His passion and hobbies in life were baseball, coaching & movies. In 1977, he was honored as “Baseball Man of the Year for his Devoted Service and Outstanding Leadership to Amateur Baseball and the City of Portland.”
Sully is survived by his wife, Viola; brother, John; two daughters, Linda and Rebecca; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and eight nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 20, 2020
Sully ALWAYS had a smile on his face, and sincerely enjoyed being with his family and friends. He had a fun and ornery twinkle in his eye, and had a great sense of humor! A person knew that if they were going to be getting together with Sully, they would be in for some laughs and an enjoyable time.
Growing up with Tom allowed me to also be mentored and coached by Sully in sports activities. Sully coached us on pitching and hitting in baseball, as well as 'hitting' the jump shot in basketball. He played an important role in my young life growing up.
I will always hold fond memories of Sully.
Greg Moss
September 18, 2020
Sully was a wonderful Uncle to my husband Tom. He was like his father to him. I met Sully for the first time when I dated Tom. He welcomed me and with a big hug! He always said Tom and I were met together and loved how much we loved each other. Sadly Tom suddenly passed away May 6th at 59 this year. Sully and Vi came to see me and you could see in Sully's eyes the unbelievable sadness at the loss of Tom. He would tell him he was like a son to him. They had a special bond from Sully coaching Tom, talking business and family. Tom and I enjoyed going out with Sully and Vi for dinner where we would spend hours enjoying each others company! Vi made Sully so happy and they were a joy to be around. Sully and Tom are together and I know they are watching over Vi and me! Thank you Sully for all the wonderful memories!
Anne Barwick
Family
