FLOYD ORMAND BATCHELOR
January 22, 1921 ˜ October 17, 2019
Floyd Ormand Batchelor passed away on October 17, 2019 in Newberg, Oregon. He was born in La Grande, Oregon on January 22, 1921 and was one of eleven children.
In January of 1952, Floyd married Jewel Durham. He and Jewel lived in Santa Rosa, California for over seven years and in 1964 moved to San Francisco where they remained until 1984. They returned to Oregon and lived in Camas, Washington until Jewel passed in 1997. Floyd remained in Camas until 2010. For the past three years, he was a resident of Arbor Oaks Memory Care in Newberg.
Floyd is survived by his youngest sister, Geraldine Bromell of Pendleton, Oregon; his daughter, Jeannette Taylor of Sweet Home, Oregon; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Floyd was laid to rest with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery on October 22, 2019.
He will always be remembered as a kind and loving father and a good friend to all who knew him.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019