Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Ormand Batchelor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



FLOYD ORMAND BATCHELOR

January 22, 1921 ˜ October 17, 2019



Floyd Ormand Batchelor passed away on October 17, 2019 in Newberg, Oregon. He was born in La Grande, Oregon on January 22, 1921 and was one of eleven children.

In January of 1952, Floyd married Jewel Durham. He and Jewel lived in Santa Rosa, California for over seven years and in 1964 moved to San Francisco where they remained until 1984. They returned to Oregon and lived in Camas, Washington until Jewel passed in 1997. Floyd remained in Camas until 2010. For the past three years, he was a resident of Arbor Oaks Memory Care in Newberg.

Floyd is survived by his youngest sister, Geraldine Bromell of Pendleton, Oregon; his daughter, Jeannette Taylor of Sweet Home, Oregon; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Floyd was laid to rest with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery on October 22, 2019.

He will always be remembered as a kind and loving father and a good friend to all who knew him.

Please sign his guest book @

Floyd Ormand Batchelor passed away on October 17, 2019 in Newberg, Oregon. He was born in La Grande, Oregon on January 22, 1921 and was one of eleven children.In January of 1952, Floyd married Jewel Durham. He and Jewel lived in Santa Rosa, California for over seven years and in 1964 moved to San Francisco where they remained until 1984. They returned to Oregon and lived in Camas, Washington until Jewel passed in 1997. Floyd remained in Camas until 2010. For the past three years, he was a resident of Arbor Oaks Memory Care in Newberg.Floyd is survived by his youngest sister, Geraldine Bromell of Pendleton, Oregon; his daughter, Jeannette Taylor of Sweet Home, Oregon; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Floyd was laid to rest with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery on October 22, 2019.He will always be remembered as a kind and loving father and a good friend to all who knew him.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close