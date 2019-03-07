Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd D. Tipton. View Sign



FLOYD D. TIPTON

October 12, 1941 ˜ March 4, 2019



XWe said goodbye to Floyd Tipton on March 4, 2019, he put up a strong fight against the cancer that took him but he is with his Savior in heaven, and at peace, no pain. XFloyd retired from trucking in 2002. He had many different occupations before he landed behind the steering wheel of a semi, he was a rancher, a rodeo rider, loved horses among many other things.

XHis greatest interests were family, hunting, fishing, his home at the coast.

Funeral services for Floyd will be at St. John Lutheran Church, 11005 NE Highway 99, Vancouver, WA. at 11:00 a.m. with luncheon to follow.

Please sign his guestbook @

11005 NE Highway 99

Vancouver, WA 98686

