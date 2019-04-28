Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Send Flowers Obituary



FLORENCE K. (STANEK) ROWLAND

May 14, 1927 ˜ April 17, 2019



Florence K. (Stanek) Rowland has gone to be with our dad, Jack, her beloved daughter, Sharon and son, James. Our mom was born in Kelso, WA on May 14, 1927 to Frank and Dora Stanek. They moved to Ridgefield about 1930 and then to Vancouver, WA in about 1935 and this was her home since then. Our mom went to the Little Minnehaha Grade School, Shumway Junior High School, and Fort Vancouver High School.She quit school and went to work in the shipyard to help the war effort. She was a messenger and delivered plus picked up mail on all 12 bays (where the ships were being built). She made two trips daily on a bicycle and she loved it. She later went to work at Barnes General Hospital where the wounded soldiers were brought. After a year, she went back to the shipyard as a sheet metal worker.

She met our dad, Jack, about June 30th, 1945 and were married August 9, 1945. Our dad passed away in 1993. They had been married for 48 years. Our sister Sharon passed in 2013 and brother, James passed in 2018. Mom leaves behind us boys, Jeff and Jack Jr. She had two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

She had lived in her home for 57 years, it was a very compact home and she and dad loved the place. They put a lot of sweat, love and pride in it.

After her youngest son was in school all day, she began part time work as a waitress. She was in that profession for 35 years. 22 years of that was for Bill’s Chicken and Steak House. She was better known as ”Flo”. She had worked at the L-Ray Cafe part time also. She loved working with the public. But when school was out, she was our mom. She said ”my neighbors are not raising my kids”. When school started again, so did mom. She retired in 1998 and spent her time enjoying doing things. This kept her busy four days a week. She did a lot of sewing in her time. She made her own clothes and received many compliments on them. She loved her work and the people. Mom loved going places and went to many. She also loved to dance and enjoy good company. There were no strangers to mom. She could talk to anyone and everyone. She took tap dancing class at Luepke and her group performed at the Clark County Fair. She also took a line dancing class at Luepke. She enjoyed it very much and met many new friends. She also made the best peach pie in Vancouver. She also loved playing her organ. Our dad would say, ”Play one more mother.” and she would. Mom will be missed by many, including us boys.

Graveside service will be Wed., May 8, 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Coffee and cookies will be inside for everyone.

