Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Carol Erickson. View Sign Service Information Immanuel Lutheran Church 8310 MacArthur Blvd Vancouver, WA 98664 Send Flowers Obituary



FLORENCE CAROL ERICKSON

June 26, 1920 ˜ May 19, 2019



Our beloved Florence Carol Erickson passed into the Lord’s arms on May 19, 2019. Just shy of 99 years young! She was born on June 26, 1920 to Oscar and Addie Barnes in Frederickson, WA.

Florence was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Vancouver, WA for over 50 years. She was an active member in the quilters group.

She retired in 1985 from JC Penneys after 27 years.

Florence enjoyed gardening, biking, playing games and camping, especially at Trillium Lake, Horse Thief State Park and Ft. Stevens State Park. She was a member of the Cascade Good Sam's Club for many years. She especially enjoyed her Friday mornings with family at Breakfast At Valerie’s Restaurant in Vancouver eating clam chowder at 10 a.m.

Florence is survived by her son, Dennis Erickson; daughter-in-law, Linda Erickson; grandchildren, Keith Erickson, Kevin Erickson, Greg Erickson and Anjela Perry and Philip Rowland; great-grandchildren, Kyndra Knott, Kayla Ditch, Taylor Rowland and Hailey Rowland; great-great-grandchildren, Aliana and Brinley Knott; nephew, Kent Bailey; niece, Carol Bailey; and many, many great friends!

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Clifford (2008); son, Duane (2016); daughter-in-law, Joyce (2011); and brother, Roy Barnes (2008).

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sat., June 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8310 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98664 with reception to follow.

Memorial gifts in Florence’s name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

The family would like to thank her Kaiser Hospice team for their excellent care and Glenwood Place Senior Living for great care.

Please sign her guest book @

Our beloved Florence Carol Erickson passed into the Lord’s arms on May 19, 2019. Just shy of 99 years young! She was born on June 26, 1920 to Oscar and Addie Barnes in Frederickson, WA.Florence was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Vancouver, WA for over 50 years. She was an active member in the quilters group.She retired in 1985 from JC Penneys after 27 years.Florence enjoyed gardening, biking, playing games and camping, especially at Trillium Lake, Horse Thief State Park and Ft. Stevens State Park. She was a member of the Cascade Good Sam's Club for many years. She especially enjoyed her Friday mornings with family at Breakfast At Valerie’s Restaurant in Vancouver eating clam chowder at 10 a.m.Florence is survived by her son, Dennis Erickson; daughter-in-law, Linda Erickson; grandchildren, Keith Erickson, Kevin Erickson, Greg Erickson and Anjela Perry and Philip Rowland; great-grandchildren, Kyndra Knott, Kayla Ditch, Taylor Rowland and Hailey Rowland; great-great-grandchildren, Aliana and Brinley Knott; nephew, Kent Bailey; niece, Carol Bailey; and many, many great friends!She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Clifford (2008); son, Duane (2016); daughter-in-law, Joyce (2011); and brother, Roy Barnes (2008).A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sat., June 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8310 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98664 with reception to follow.Memorial gifts in Florence’s name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.The family would like to thank her Kaiser Hospice team for their excellent care and Glenwood Place Senior Living for great care.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close