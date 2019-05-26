FLORENCE CAROL ERICKSON
June 26, 1920 ˜ May 19, 2019
Our beloved Florence Carol Erickson passed into the Lord’s arms on May 19, 2019. Just shy of 99 years young! She was born on June 26, 1920 to Oscar and Addie Barnes in Frederickson, WA.
Florence was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Vancouver, WA for over 50 years. She was an active member in the quilters group.
She retired in 1985 from JC Penneys after 27 years.
Florence enjoyed gardening, biking, playing games and camping, especially at Trillium Lake, Horse Thief State Park and Ft. Stevens State Park. She was a member of the Cascade Good Sam's Club for many years. She especially enjoyed her Friday mornings with family at Breakfast At Valerie’s Restaurant in Vancouver eating clam chowder at 10 a.m.
Florence is survived by her son, Dennis Erickson; daughter-in-law, Linda Erickson; grandchildren, Keith Erickson, Kevin Erickson, Greg Erickson and Anjela Perry and Philip Rowland; great-grandchildren, Kyndra Knott, Kayla Ditch, Taylor Rowland and Hailey Rowland; great-great-grandchildren, Aliana and Brinley Knott; nephew, Kent Bailey; niece, Carol Bailey; and many, many great friends!
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Clifford (2008); son, Duane (2016); daughter-in-law, Joyce (2011); and brother, Roy Barnes (2008).
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sat., June 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8310 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98664 with reception to follow.
Memorial gifts in Florence’s name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank her Kaiser Hospice team for their excellent care and Glenwood Place Senior Living for great care.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on May 26, 2019