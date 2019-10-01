FLORA MAY COX NEWMAN
April 4, 1919 ˜ September 27, 2019
Flora was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 3rd child of Alpha and Goldie Cox. She was the first daughter of 8 children. They moved to Gravette, Arkansas, Fresno, California and in 1935 settled in Washougal, Washington where she graduated from high school, class of 1938. It was there she met Walter W. Newman, Jr. They married on August 31, 1940.
Flora worked at Crown Zellerbach Camas, in the napkin department for 30 years. Walt and Flora liked to travel and play golf. She was a lifetime member of Orchard Hills Country Club and Gateway Community Church.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Shirley Scott, Betty (Don) Seekins and Debra (Brent) Soule, all of Washougal; brother, A. Francis Cox; grandchildren, Marleen (Jack) Webster, Bill (Judith) Groves, Bryan (Dana) Seekins, Warren (Mary) Scott, Lori Seekins Webb and Jake (Angela) Soule; 12 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death be grandson, Jess Soule; great-grandson, Jeffery Scott; husband, Walter; and 6 siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, at 11a.m. at Gateway Community Church, 1235 E St., Washougal. Interment will be at the Washougal Memorial Cemetery.
Straub’s Funeral Home & Columbia River Cremation in Camas is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to WACA (Washougal Arts Commission), PO Box 107, Washougal, WA 98671.
