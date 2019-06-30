FLORA ANN “FLO” WARD
October 15, 1934 ˜ June 12, 2019
Flo Hedges was born in Almena, Kansas in 1934 to Winifred “Winnie” Hedges and Charles Edward “Ed” Hedges and grew up in Boise, Idaho where she became possibly the first female computer programmer in the state. She was working in Boise for Morrison-Knudsen when she met and married the love of her life, William “Bill” Ward with whom she shared 50 years of a beautiful partnership. Bill passed away in 2015. She was previously married to Frederick “Fritz” Fica and Jerry Lounsbury.
Flo liked to say that she and civil engineer Bill moved from “one dam site to another” along the West Coast before settling in Vancouver, Washington, where she lived for 40 years. While raising four children, Flo took classes one at a time, in whatever interested her, from anatomy to archaeology to art. Her passions included gardening, reading, travel, history, and maps. In Vancouver, she became a master gardener with the Washington State Extension Service. She worked for a number of years as an office manager for Hercules, Inc. Ever the entertainer, she loved to host gatherings of family and friends, sharing her gift of laughter with everyone.
Flo caught the travel bug, and a fascination with other cultures, early when stationed with her previous husband in Fukuoka, Japan. Eventually, she and Bill traveled to parts of Europe, Thailand, Egypt, and the Holy Land, among other exciting places. They were members of the Vancouver First United Methodist Church for many years where she served as a Stephen Minister.
Flo passed away June 12, 2019 after living with Parkinson’s Disease for 25 years.
She is survived by her brother, Tim Hedges (Ida); her children, Jerry Ward, Cindy Nerton, Mindy Green (Richard Green), and Heather Ward (Chuck Fee); grandchildren, Dan, Linda, Chris, Andy, Kiernan, and Lachlan; and several great-grandchildren, grand-cats and -dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and her brothers, Ed and Dave Hedges.
Adventurous to the end, she went from wearing flour-sack dresses to touring the castles of Europe and passed her sense of adventure on to her children.
There will be a celebration of Flo’s life on Saturday, July 20th, 3:00-5:00p.m. in the Amistad Hall of the Cedar Hills United Church of Christ at 11695 SW Park Way, in Beaverton, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon. http://www.feralcats.com/donate
