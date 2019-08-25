Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyne Clara Hulme. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



EVELYNE CLARA HULME

March 25, 1929 ˜ August 15, 2019



Evelyne Clara Hulme passed away Aug. 15, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. She was born March 25, 1929, in Centralia, WA, to Albert C. and Mabel L. Holce.

Evelyne was a graduate of Fort Vancouver High School, and was the wife of Navy Chief Petty Officer E7 (20-year retired) Walter H. Hulme. They were married for 68 years.

She was a bookkeeper and a girl Friday. Evelyne was a master gardener and a volunter for local veterans. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, playing cards, cooking and entertaining.

Evelyne loved to travel, RVing throughout the United States.

Evelyne is survived by her daughter, Debra (Debbie) Witcher (Dennis) of Vancouver; son, Douglas A. Hulme of Longview, WA; five grandchildren, Christopher D. Robertson, Shawn D. Robertson (Sandra), Jennifer D. Olson (Daniel), Keith A. Hulme, all of Vancouver, and Evette Farra of Aloha, OR; 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Special friends, Fredrick (Jock) Coombs III and Marcia Judkins.

She was predeceased by husband, Walter.

Memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.E. 112th Ave., Vancouver.

Donations may be made to the , Hospice and Community Care of Vancouver and Lonview, and a local veteran’s group.

Special thanks to Marcia Judkins for opening her home to Evelyne and hospice in Evelyne’s final 2 weeks.

