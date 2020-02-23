Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Brush Prairie Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



EVELYN V. DUNN

July 26, 1925 ˜ February 19, 2020



Born Evelyn Victoria Campbell on July 26, 1925 to Howard and Anna Campbell in Vancouver, Washington she lived her entire 94 years of life in Clark County.

Evelyn was married to the love of her life Harry Louis Dunn on December 15, 1946; they were married for 62 years before his death on March 1, 2008. Evelyn was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Glen Campbell of Vancouver, Washington, Lester Campbell of Yacolt, Washington, and N. James Campbell of Invermere, B.C., Canada; and her nephew, Daniel Campbell of Vancouver Island, B.C., Canada.

She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Jones (formerly Patsy Dunn) and Janet Wolfe; her beloved granddaughter, Tara Wolfe, all of Vancouver, Washington; six nieces, one nephew, and many extended family.

Evelyn loved her family and enjoyed being a homemaker and worked part-time as a teller for about ten years for 1st Independent Bank at the Fair Grounds Branch.

She enjoyed many hobbies over the years including sewing, crochet, macramé, ceramics, and home décor. There were many family functions hosted by Evelyn and Harry at their home including bridal showers, weddings, baby showers and more. She was Secretary/Treasurer for the Brush Prairie Cemetery Association for 25 years.

She was very active in the Brush Prairie Baptist Church where she was a direct descendent of the founders. She was Treasurer for many years, led Summer Bible School, active in the various Women’s groups, and served as Camp Cook at Summer Bible Camp for many years. Later she was an active member of New Heights Baptist Church for many years.

Evelyn died peacefully on February 19, 2020 at Community Hospice in Vancouver. Her daughters Victoria and Janet were with her. The family wishes to thank the many individuals from Community Hospice for their loving care of Evelyn during her final days.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 on March 5th at the Brush Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make a contribution to the Food Bank of your choice in Evelyn’s name.

