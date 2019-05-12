Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Susanne Meggs. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Grotto – National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother Send Flowers Obituary



EVA SUSANNE MEGGS

December 24, 1925 ˜ April 21, 2019



Eva Susanne Meggs was born in Felso Ireg, Hungary, December 24, 1925 to Aurelia and Augustus Schoen. With son Gus and daughter Ava holding her hands, she passed peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2019. She grew up in Austria and spoke four languages fluently. She was a Registered Nurse in Vancouver and Portland at area hospitals. Her husband of 58 years Hubert Brady Meggs preceded her death in 2007.

Eva is survived by her sons Gustave Meggs, his wife Barbara; H. Stephen Meggs, his wife Mary Ellen; daughter Ava-Maria Stevens, nee Meggs, Grand-daughters Tamara Cox, and her husband, Dan; April Flinn and her husband Kevin; Emma Meggs; Grandsons Brady Meggs, his wife Jennifer; Christopher Meggs; Brice Meggs; Nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and five Grand-pups.

Family graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery.

Friends are invited to join the family to remember her life at The Grotto National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother Saturday June 1, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Special thanks to Denisa and Alex Mischian at Flower’s Family Home in Vancouver, WA for your kind and patient care of our mother.

Please sign her guestbook @

Eva Susanne Meggs was born in Felso Ireg, Hungary, December 24, 1925 to Aurelia and Augustus Schoen. With son Gus and daughter Ava holding her hands, she passed peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2019. She grew up in Austria and spoke four languages fluently. She was a Registered Nurse in Vancouver and Portland at area hospitals. Her husband of 58 years Hubert Brady Meggs preceded her death in 2007.Eva is survived by her sons Gustave Meggs, his wife Barbara; H. Stephen Meggs, his wife Mary Ellen; daughter Ava-Maria Stevens, nee Meggs, Grand-daughters Tamara Cox, and her husband, Dan; April Flinn and her husband Kevin; Emma Meggs; Grandsons Brady Meggs, his wife Jennifer; Christopher Meggs; Brice Meggs; Nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and five Grand-pups.Family graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery.Friends are invited to join the family to remember her life at The Grotto National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother Saturday June 1, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.Special thanks to Denisa and Alex Mischian at Flower’s Family Home in Vancouver, WA for your kind and patient care of our mother.Please sign her guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close