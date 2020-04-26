Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Leona Burpee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



EVA BURPEE

August 2, 1936 ˜ April 14, 2020



Eva Leona Burpee, a talented musician, loving wife, devoted mother, with steadfast faith in Christ, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, April 14th, at the age of 83 years. She was born in Longview, WA in 1936 and graduated from Toutle Lake High School in 1954.

Shortly after finishing high school Eva worked as a telephone operator in Vancouver, WA and as a nurse’s aide in Longview. It was during her time as an operator that she met the love of her life, Jack Burpee, at a skating rink. They were married on April 25, 1958.

While raising children, Eva began her career as a church organist and piano teacher. Her children fondly remember eating meals “silently” in the kitchen while she was teaching her young students just a few feet away. For 30 years, Eva served in two different churches and several local funeral homes as an organist. She was also a longtime member of the Portland Lutheran Choral Association. It was always her great honor to lead worship through music.

When Multiple Sclerosis caused a decline in her ability to play the organ, Eva found new ways to enjoy life. She loved to sew and even taught herself how to paint. She and Jack especially loved camping and spending time together at the beach where some of their happiest moments were spent together watching sunsets, playing in the sand, and enjoying lots of board games.

In 2012, it became necessary for Eva to move into nursing care, but she and Jack still met every day to talk, play games, and share memories. Her devotion to her husband, her endless faith in God’s promises and her loving care for her family were always an inspiration to those around her.

She was dearly loved by her four children, Debbie Herrera (Alfredo), Laurie, Steven (Jean), and Jack (Mary Catherine) and will be greatly missed. Eva will also be lovingly remembered by her eight grandchildren, Allison (Mike), Michael (Andie), Cole, Alec, Sarah, Dominique, Gabriel, and John Paul, and great-grandchildren, Matt, Brittney and Mason.

She was recently preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jack Burpee. Eva was also preceded in death by her parents Edna and Lester Staley as well her sister, Patricia Hecker.

At this time, due to the need for social distancing, no memorial is planned.

