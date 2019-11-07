Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Carl "Gene" Anderson. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



EUGENE CARL ANDERSON

March 10, 1938 ˜ November 1, 2019



Eugene Carl Anderson departed for his last hunting trip at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his family, God, and love. His struggle and journey with Alzheimer’s was finally over. He was born to Carl and Margaret Anderson on March 10, 1938 in Vancouver, Washington.

Linda and Gene were married November 17, 1961 and would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this year.

Gene worked 24 years for the Camas Paper Mill, Crown Zellerbach, until 1981 when he left to pursue other interests including opening and running the Sifton Stop-N-Shop convenience store, and remodeled and ran the Longview Minit Shop.

Gene had a love of the ”family farm” and felt a calling to dairy, so they purchased the farm from Margaret, Gene’s mother. Gene quickly realized that dairy farming was a great way to go broke!

The last 25 years, Gene and Linda have been involved in commercial real estate, but Gene never lost his love of the farm on 83rd Street, which has been in the family for 3 generations. He will be smiling from above knowing that the farm will soon be the ”Anderson Family Community Park” for all to enjoy.

Gene is survived by the love of his life, Linda; daughter, Lori (husband Ken Benson), grandsons, Chase and Jett Benson of Brush Prairie, Washington; son, Eric (wife Jennifer Anderson), granddaughter, Shelby, grandson, Cameron of Port Ludlow, Washington; sisters, Marge Murawski of Olympia, Washington, Janet (and Dick) Beebe of Scappoose, Oregon, Dean (and Irene) Anderson of Brush Prairie, Washington; and brother-in-law, Dennis (and Phyllis) Dupuis of Port Angeles, Washington.

A special thank you to nurse Kathy of PeaceHealth Hospice who helped us all make the journey with dad.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PeaceHealth Hospice of SW Washington, 400 NE Mother Joseph Place, Vancouver, Washington 98664.

Please sign his guest book @

