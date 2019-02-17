Obituary Guest Book View Sign



EUGENE A. NORDSTROM

December 30, 1939 ˜ February 12, 2019



Eugene A. Nordstrom, 79, died at his home in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Portland, OR to Eugene and Kathleen (Peterson) Nordstrom.

Gene earned a Bachelor of Arts from Whitman College, a Bachelor of Sacred Theology from the University of British Columbia, a Master of Social Work from the University of Washington, and a PhD from the University of Southern California.

Gene met his wife and love of his life, Barbara Woolsey, on a cruise to Alaska in 1970.

For 30 years, Dr. Nordstrom was on the staff of Kaiser Permanente as a clinical psychotherapist and served as Associate Chief of Mental Health, Kaiser Northwest Region.

Since retiring, he authored and published four novels.

Gene is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Barbara, and son, Eric.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or William Temple House.

Please sign his guest book at



Eugene A. Nordstrom, 79, died at his home in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Portland, OR to Eugene and Kathleen (Peterson) Nordstrom.Gene earned a Bachelor of Arts from Whitman College, a Bachelor of Sacred Theology from the University of British Columbia, a Master of Social Work from the University of Washington, and a PhD from the University of Southern California.Gene met his wife and love of his life, Barbara Woolsey, on a cruise to Alaska in 1970.For 30 years, Dr. Nordstrom was on the staff of Kaiser Permanente as a clinical psychotherapist and served as Associate Chief of Mental Health, Kaiser Northwest Region.Since retiring, he authored and published four novels.Gene is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Barbara, and son, Eric.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA.Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or William Temple House.Please sign his guest book at www.columbian.com/obits Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel

1101 NE 112th Avenue

Vancouver , WA 98684

(360) 892-6060 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Columbian on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close