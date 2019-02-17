EUGENE A. NORDSTROM
December 30, 1939 ˜ February 12, 2019
Eugene A. Nordstrom, 79, died at his home in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Portland, OR to Eugene and Kathleen (Peterson) Nordstrom.
Gene earned a Bachelor of Arts from Whitman College, a Bachelor of Sacred Theology from the University of British Columbia, a Master of Social Work from the University of Washington, and a PhD from the University of Southern California.
Gene met his wife and love of his life, Barbara Woolsey, on a cruise to Alaska in 1970.
For 30 years, Dr. Nordstrom was on the staff of Kaiser Permanente as a clinical psychotherapist and served as Associate Chief of Mental Health, Kaiser Northwest Region.
Since retiring, he authored and published four novels.
Gene is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Barbara, and son, Eric.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or William Temple House.
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 17, 2019