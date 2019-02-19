Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene A. "Gene" Forbes. View Sign



EUGENE A. FORBES

April 2, 1945 ˜ February 11, 2019



Eugene A. Forbes, known by loved ones as “Gene,” passed away at the age of 73 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center on February 11, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. He took his last breath and peacefully entered into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by his beloved friends and family. Gene found salvation in Jesus Christ several years ago and has faithfully served Him since. He was born to his parents Eugene and Gloria Forbes on April 2, 1945 in Hilo, Hawaii. At the age of 7, he moved with his family to the mainland where they made their home in Vancouver, Washington. Gene graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1963 before taking classes in engineering at Clark College.

He enlisted in the Navy where he worked for 7 years as a nuclear electrician. He served on multiple ships, most notably the U.S.S Long Beach, and was Veteran in the Vietnam War.

While serving in the Navy, Gene married his wife Rachel at the age of 25 and had his first of three daughters the following year.

After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Gene completed an apprenticeship as an electrician and held several jobs in related fields before beginning a life-long career as an electrician with the Columbian newspaper.

He entered into a life of retirement where he enjoyed being a grandpa and spending time with his family.

Gene is remembered as a generous, faithful, and dependable family man. He proudly declared his family as his legacy. Gene took pride in being a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle, and a grandfather. He would do anything to serve his family. Gene was elated to recently learn his first great-grandchild would be born this summer, to which his reply was “I’ve always been a ‘great’ grandpa.”

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rachel; three daughters, Beth (Lee) Owings, Laura Mourton and Suzy Zumstein; eight grandchildren, David, Ryan and Allison Owings, Robbie and Parker Mourton, and Amy, Emily and Chloe Zumstein; his younger siblings, John and Florence; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service will be planned for Saturday, February 23rd, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Walnut Grove Church. Family may be contacted for additional information.

Please sign his guest book @

Eugene A. Forbes, known by loved ones as “Gene,” passed away at the age of 73 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center on February 11, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. He took his last breath and peacefully entered into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by his beloved friends and family. Gene found salvation in Jesus Christ several years ago and has faithfully served Him since. He was born to his parents Eugene and Gloria Forbes on April 2, 1945 in Hilo, Hawaii. At the age of 7, he moved with his family to the mainland where they made their home in Vancouver, Washington. Gene graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1963 before taking classes in engineering at Clark College.He enlisted in the Navy where he worked for 7 years as a nuclear electrician. He served on multiple ships, most notably the U.S.S Long Beach, and was Veteran in the Vietnam War.While serving in the Navy, Gene married his wife Rachel at the age of 25 and had his first of three daughters the following year.After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Gene completed an apprenticeship as an electrician and held several jobs in related fields before beginning a life-long career as an electrician with the Columbian newspaper.He entered into a life of retirement where he enjoyed being a grandpa and spending time with his family.Gene is remembered as a generous, faithful, and dependable family man. He proudly declared his family as his legacy. Gene took pride in being a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle, and a grandfather. He would do anything to serve his family. Gene was elated to recently learn his first great-grandchild would be born this summer, to which his reply was “I’ve always been a ‘great’ grandpa.”Gene is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rachel; three daughters, Beth (Lee) Owings, Laura Mourton and Suzy Zumstein; eight grandchildren, David, Ryan and Allison Owings, Robbie and Parker Mourton, and Amy, Emily and Chloe Zumstein; his younger siblings, John and Florence; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service will be planned for Saturday, February 23rd, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Walnut Grove Church. Family may be contacted for additional information.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close