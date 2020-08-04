ETHAN ELLIOTT BOWERS
March 9, 1998 ˜ July 18, 2020
Ethan Elliott Bowers passed away at home on the evening of July 18, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. in Vancouver, WA. He was born 2:52 p.m. on March 9, 1998 in Portland, OR to Rhonda Marie Bowers (Ozaine nee Turner) and Robert Paul Bowers. He was a lifelong resident of Clark County, Washington.
Ethan loved music, martial arts, long walks, and movies. His favorite song was “Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas.
He was always the smartest person in the room, had a wonderful sense of human, and displayed a penchant for mischief. He was a senior at Washington State University-Vancouver, and he had planned to pursue a career in marketing.
Ethan was proceeded in death by his mother in 2012.
He is survived by many family members and friends who loved him dearly including his older brother, Grant Bowers; godfather, Charles Paugh; godbrother, Phillip Fleming; father, Robert Bowers; and four older half-sisters: LeAnne Ozaine, Erika Ozaine, Shauna Jenks, and Kristine Ernsting.
Ethan was buried on July 29, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, in a handmade cedar coffin built by his close friend, Meshach Woltersdorf. Due to the inability to hold a public funeral because of COVID-19, Ethan’s obituary was delayed for publication.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits