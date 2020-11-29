ESTHER P. (MILLER) LARSON
HOOVER SHARPES
January 25, 1927 ˜ November 15, 2020
Esther was born to Arra and Julia Miller in Chehalis, WA, between two brothers, Vincent and Phillip.
When their father was killed in a logging accident, Julia took her young family to Seattle, WA, to find work. There Esther graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1944. She married Wayne Larson, a merchant marine, on Nov. 24, 1945, and they had two sons, Laurence and Ralph. Esther returned to college and earned her teaching certificate and eventually her Masters degree at Oregon State University.
She was an elementary teacher in various communities, including Evergreen School District in Vancouver, WA, and lastly in Hood River, OR. That’s where she retired for many years, enjoying winters in California.
Esther traveled extensively all over the USA and the world. She was also a gifted oil painter, gardener, letter writer, quilter and crafter. She was a friend to many in her Seventh-day Adventist Church families of Hood River and Desert Hot Springs.
When she needed assistance, she moved to Still Waters Living in Battle Ground, WA. Special thanks go to Stuart and Traci Nelson and staff for their eight years of excellent care for Esther after her stroke.
Esther was preceded in death by her father, mother, brothers, husbands, Wayne Larson, Harold Hoover and Lee Sharpes and a sweet great-granddaughter, Lily Darlene Larson.
Esther is survived by her two sons, Larry (Linda) Larson of Hoodsport, WA, and Ralph (Bonnie) Larson of Battle Ground; two grandsons, Sean (Susie) Larson and Nicholas (Cye) Larson; four great-grandsons, Joshua, Colton, Grayson and Jack; sister-in-law, Edna Miller of Longview, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
At a later date, there will be a family graveside service at the Calquato Cemetery in Chehalis, WA, where she will await the trumpet of God, as in 1 Thessalonians 4:16.
