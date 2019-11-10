ESTHER HANSEN
April 11, 1931 ˜ November 5, 2019
Esther Hansen, 88, Washougal, WA, passed away Nov. 5, 2019. She was born in Red Butte, ND.
Esther was employed for 26 years with Pendleton Woolen Mill and spent 27 years employed with James River Paper Mill.
Her hobbies included shopping for glittery clothes, jewelry and trinkets, and she loved swing dancing, and taking pictures. She could also yodel!
Survivors include her daughter, Diana Hansen Pfaff; sister, Viola Starkey; brother, Frank Schuh; and grandchildren, Lacy and Kyle Hansen.
She was preceded in death by her life-long companion, Wayne Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Wed., Nov. 13th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held the day prior from 12:00 p.m. 8:30 p.m.
Special thanks is given to her nephew, Tim Starkey and the staff of Kent Place.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019