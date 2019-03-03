|
ESTHER (BONNEY) RUSSELL DODGE
February 8, 1921 ˜ January 18, 2019
Esther Dodge, 97, of Vancouver, WA, passed away at home on Jan. 18, 2019. She was born in Garfield, WA on Feb. 8, 1921 to Effie and Albert Bonney.
Esther earned her GED and graduated from Western Business College. She worked for Farmers Insurance and as a Clark County employee. Esther was a Foster Grandparent where she worked as an assistant teacher for 18 years.
She was a member of First Christian Church and New Heights and enjoyed sewing and singing.
Esther is survived by her children, Deanne Lamont (Ralph), Tim Russell (Paula) and Janis Nowell; grandchildren, Gannon Murdock (Lisa), Destiny Murdock, Lori Mouser (Larry), Kathy Stickney (Paul), Kevin Lamont (Larylin), Amy, Rob (Stephanie), Doug and Mike Russell; daughter-in-law, Jan Russell; and step-brother, Pat Dodge (Martha).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Russell; son, Dan Russell; and former husband, Gordon Dodge.
Special thanks to OHSU where she donated her body.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made in Esther’s memory to the .
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2019