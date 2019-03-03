Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Dodge. View Sign



ESTHER (BONNEY) RUSSELL DODGE

February 8, 1921 ˜ January 18, 2019



Esther Dodge, 97, of Vancouver, WA, passed away at home on Jan. 18, 2019. She was born in Garfield, WA on Feb. 8, 1921 to Effie and Albert Bonney.

Esther earned her GED and graduated from Western Business College. She worked for Farmers Insurance and as a Clark County employee. Esther was a Foster Grandparent where she worked as an assistant teacher for 18 years.

She was a member of First Christian Church and New Heights and enjoyed sewing and singing.

Esther is survived by her children, Deanne Lamont (Ralph), Tim Russell (Paula) and Janis Nowell; grandchildren, Gannon Murdock (Lisa), Destiny Murdock, Lori Mouser (Larry), Kathy Stickney (Paul), Kevin Lamont (Larylin), Amy, Rob (Stephanie), Doug and Mike Russell; daughter-in-law, Jan Russell; and step-brother, Pat Dodge (Martha).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Russell; son, Dan Russell; and former husband, Gordon Dodge.

Special thanks to OHSU where she donated her body.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made in Esther’s memory to the .

Please sign her guest book @

Esther Dodge, 97, of Vancouver, WA, passed away at home on Jan. 18, 2019. She was born in Garfield, WA on Feb. 8, 1921 to Effie and Albert Bonney.Esther earned her GED and graduated from Western Business College. She worked for Farmers Insurance and as a Clark County employee. Esther was a Foster Grandparent where she worked as an assistant teacher for 18 years.She was a member of First Christian Church and New Heights and enjoyed sewing and singing.Esther is survived by her children, Deanne Lamont (Ralph), Tim Russell (Paula) and Janis Nowell; grandchildren, Gannon Murdock (Lisa), Destiny Murdock, Lori Mouser (Larry), Kathy Stickney (Paul), Kevin Lamont (Larylin), Amy, Rob (Stephanie), Doug and Mike Russell; daughter-in-law, Jan Russell; and step-brother, Pat Dodge (Martha).She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Russell; son, Dan Russell; and former husband, Gordon Dodge.Special thanks to OHSU where she donated her body.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Donations may be made in Esther’s memory to the .Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.