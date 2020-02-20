ESTHER DIEZ
July 15, 1962 ˜ February 2, 2020
Esther Diez of Vancouver, WA, passed away in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 2, 2020 due to complications from cancer. She was born in Seigburg, Germany on July 15, 1962 to Caesar and Josefina (Isturiz) Diez.
Esther earned her Masters degree in Art History from the University of Sevilla, Spain and was the co-founder and VP of GiftTree.com.
She was loved and respected by all those who knew her. Esther was an exceptionally beautiful human being, both on the outside as well as on the inside.
Esther is survived by her husband, Craig Bowen; mother, Josefina; sisters, Monica, Gisela, Helena; mother and father-in-law, Patricia and Dale Bowen; sisters-in-law, Terri Mickelson, Debbie McCloud; and brother-in-law, Kevin and Sandy Bowen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thurs., Feb. 27th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Warehouse 23, Vancouver, WA.
Please made a donation in Esther’s name to Clark County Food Bank, The Columbia Land Trust or .
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 20, 2020