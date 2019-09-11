Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esperanza "Tiki" Olson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM First Friends Church 2710 NE 65th Ave Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



ESPERANZA ”TIKI” OLSON

June 14, 1947 ˜ September 4, 2019



Esperanza ”Tiki” Olson passed away in Vancouver, WA. She was born to Manuel and Lucy Almendarez in 1947.

She was a good and faithful servant to God all her life. Tiki had the most heavenly voice. She used this God-given gift to praise the Lord, sharing her love of God and Jesus with many people to help ensure their home in Heaven.

Tiki is survived by her loving husband, Albert Olson, whom she shared the last very happy 8 years with; four children, Sabrena, Ticona, Tanya and Renee; eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

We would like to thank our amazing sister, Sabrena Ferguson, for her selfless mission of taking such good care of our Mother her last 17 years.

Please join us for our Moms’ Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The celebration will be held at First Friends Church at 2710 NE 65th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98661, between 2pm and 5pm.

She was dearly loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

