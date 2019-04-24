Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Lee Morris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ERNEST LEE MORRIS

August 7, 1923 ˜ April 20, 2019



Ernest Morris, 95, of Vancouver, WA passed away April 20, 2019. He was born in Gulfport, MS to Vance Lee and Shaulie Morris.

He served as a Marine in WWII and was awarded the Purple Heart. During the Korean War he was in the Air Force. He earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State and worked as a Civil Engineer for the US Department of the Interior Fish & Wildlife Service.

Ernest was an avid golfer, singer and songwriter. He will be remembered for his affection, sense of humor and singsong voice.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Edith; children Angela, Thomas, John and Mary Margaret; and grandchildren John, James, Sophie, Frieda, Jessica, Erika, Jillian and Cooper. He was preceded in death by his son Anthony.

Special thank you to Kaiser Permanente Hospice Care.

Funeral will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Northwood Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. Viewing will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 12 - 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Southern Poverty Law Center,

Please sign his guestbook @



