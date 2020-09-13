ERICA KATHARINA SCHUMACHER
October 17, 1932 ˜ August 22, 2020
On Aug. 22, 2020, Erica K. Schumacher (Oma) peacefully and courageously passed away at the age of 87. In her final days, she was comforted by many caring and loving individuals and family members. Erica was born on Oct. 17, 1932 in Baden-Baden, Germany to Willy and Ruth Popella.
At the young age of 25, Erica met her husband, H. Craig Schumacher while he was stationed in Bad Tolz, Germany. After moving to the US - Vancouver, WA in 1958 - they married and had three children. Erica worked her entire career in the medical field, eventually becoming an x-ray technician, before retiring from Family Physicians Group in 1997.
She then moved to Margate, FL to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather she so loved. A stroke in 2007 diminished a few of her neurological functions but never took away her relentless and stubborn fight.
In 2014, she moved back to Vancouver to be closer to family. Bedlington Terriers and Siamese cats were her loving companions for many years. Erica was well traveled being raised in Europe and loved shopping at the nearby European delis.
Erica thoroughly enjoyed the opera and loved listening to Pavarotti and Andreá Bocelli. She also loved watching football, especially the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. She played bridge throughout her life, enjoyed going on cruises, gardening and growing flowers. Although, one of her greatest enjoyments was watching old black and white movie classics (“Omi’s” dark movies to the grandchildren). Local motocross riders from PIR, Washougal and Woodland MX in the 70s and 80s may remember her as a lap counter with her legs wrapped in a blanket hanging out of the tower windows.
Erica is survived by her three children, Eric Schumacher (his wife Laurie), Mark Schumacher and Tina Horn (her husband Mark), all of Vancouver; five grandchildren, Erin Malicki-Salo (Luc) of Ohio, Kyle Horn (Kazzie), Taylor Horn, Jace and Jerrin Schumacher, all of Vancouver; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Korrie and Claire Salo, and Daxson Horn; sister-in-law, Gail Salmonson; nephew, Chris Salmonson; and nieces, Holly and Suzanne Salmonson.
Special thanks to the entire staff at Arbor Ridge Assisted Living for their genuine compassion and care.
You will always be in our thoughts and forever
in our hearts.
Wir lieben dich Omi und auf Wiedersehen
Due to COVID-19, a service and/or celebration of life is not planned at this time. Cascadia Cremations and Burial Services are in charge of arrangements.
