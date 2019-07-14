Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric John Aldridge. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Vancouver Church 3300 NE 78th Street Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



ERIC JOHN ALDRIDGE

October 13, 1958 ˜ July 7, 2019



Eric John Aldridge, age 60, of Vancouver, WA, returned to his heavenly home on July 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with a multitude of health issues, including cancer and congestive heart failure. His resounding belief in God supported him giving him peace throughout his health challenges.

Eric was born to John and Sharon Aldridge in Dayton, Washington on October 13, 1958. He graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1977. It was there that he met his wife of 35 years, Lori. They were married on June 30, 1984.

Eric was a very hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Trips to the beach, church retreats, trips to Disneyland and two cruises to Alaska brought wonderful memories. Family vacations with his cousins were also special memories. Eric always enjoyed a joke and a good laugh which he needed growing up with three sisters. Eric always believed in giving back to the community and spent many hours volunteering at church, the Giving Closet and of Clark County.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, John L. Aldridge.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon L. Aldridge; his loving wife, Lori Aldridge; sisters, Karen Evans (Jerry), Kimberly Aldridge, and Dawn Jordan (Jay); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Vancouver Church, 3300 NE 78th Street, Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eric’s name to the Giving Closet and/or of Clark County.

