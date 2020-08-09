ENOCH THOMAS MOLYNEUX
, 73, went to be with Jesus on May 23, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. He was born Dec. 30, 1946 in Spokane, WA,
He served in the Navy and tutored at Clark College. His greatest love was serving his Lord Jesus. Loving and praying for people with his healing ministry. He was a member of Gila Mountain Methodist Church in Yuma.
His hobbies included photography and looking for rattlesnakes. He also maintained a clean and sober lifestyle and recently celebrated 36 years of sobriety. Tom would not want us to be sad but be happy as he is now with Jesus ... God loves you and so do I.
Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Tami Molyneux Stark; sister, Lola Vaughn; brother, Steve (Joanne) Molyneux; grandchildren, Tyler, Christopher, Josh & Alexis; uncle, Lawrence Molyneux; numerous nieces & nephews and lots of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom & Veone Molyneux; son, Perry; brother, Mike; brother-in-law, Bill Vaughn; a niece and great-nephew.
A memorial will be held on Aug. 15, 2 p.m. at Lola’s home, 13112 NE 39th Ave., Vancouver.
Graveside services will be held at Northwood Park Cemetery at a future date.
