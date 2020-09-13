1/1
Emily "Amy" Shafer
EMILY ’AMY’ SHAFER
August 1, 1940 ˜ September 1, 2020

Emily “Amy” Shafer passed away unexpectedly during the early morning hours. Sept. 1, 2020 in Vancouver, WA from a pulmonary embolism.
Born in Geneva, IL, the first of two children of Esther and Edgar Thompson, Amy attended Geneva High School in Geneva, IL. Her training as an x-ray technician led her to Rockford, IL. It was during this time she met her husband-to-be, William Shafer, who was attending school at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. They were married June 15, 1963 and had three children, Sondra (1965), Thomas (1967), and Michael (1972).
Amy spent the majority of her professional career working as an x-ray technician at the “Doctor’s Office,” in Camas, WA, while residing in Vancouver since 1980.
During her child raising years, she was often the “Team Mom” for her children’s soccer and baseball teams and was active in the PTA at Prairie High School.
She avidly followed the University of Washington Huskies teams and the Seattle Seahawks, enjoying games with her husband and family in person for over three decades.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Thomas Shafer.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Felte; daughter, Sondra (Wade Nissing); son, Michael (Kimberly Scovil); daughter-in-law, Leah Shafer (Clark); grandchildren, Madison, Zachery, Carson and Kayla Shafer; nephews, Todd and James (Jim) Felte.
Cremation service is being provided by Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Services will be streamed at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/25498416 on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to https://southwesthumane.org/donate/more-ways-to-support-us/, as Amy was an avid animal lover.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 13, 2020.
