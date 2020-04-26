Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily F. Bowles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



EMILY F. (BOYD) BOWLES

1924 ˜ 2020



Many words come to mind to describe Emily, but the one word that described her best was “Mother.” Actually, two words say it better, “Wonderful Mother.” She gave her family a loving, safe, nurturing and supportive home. She was hard working, determined, compassionate and upstanding. She gave her all no matter the task or circumstance. She led by example.

Emily left this world peacefully on April 15, 2020. Due to the pandemic, her family could not be at her side. They are grateful to her caregiver, Olympia Harris of Olympia’s Adult Family Home for the care and comfort she provided.

She was a Life Member of Henry Wentworth Chapter No. 250, Order of the Eastern Star in Vancouver, WA, and a Life Member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine, No. 776 in Portland, OR.

Emily is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Sue (Armstrong) Hebner and Emily (Bishop) Mallory, plus three loving grandsons, four granddaughters, her sister-in-law, and many nieces.

She was preceded in death by many loved ones, including her son, J. C. Armstrong.

Those who knew and loved her are forever grateful and blessed that she touched their lives.

Published in The Columbian on Apr. 26, 2020

