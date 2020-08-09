1/1
Elvie A. Walker
ELVIE A. WALKER
July 22, 1922 ˜ July 20, 2020

Elvie A. Walker, 97, of Vancouver, WA passed away July 20, 2020 at Community Home Health & Hospice in Vancouver. She was born July 22, 1922 at home in La Center, WA to Finnish immigrants, Matt and Fiina (Kosonen) Alanko.
She was a 1940 graduate from La Center High School.
Elvie married Richard (Rusty) LaStair in 1944. They had a daughter, Diane.
In 1950, she married Lewis E. Walker. They also had a daughter, Darlene.
Elvie’s first job was at the first Hi-School Pharmacy, it was known then as High School Store located at Fourth Plain & Main St. in Vancouver. She also worked for Del Monte Cannery and Crosley Bowling Lanes, also in Vancouver.
Elvie grew up on the farm in La Center. She loved gardening, dancing, caring for her grandchildren and her pets.
Elvie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Aili Alanko and Elsie Gusey; brother, Tauno Alanko, and special friend, Claude Williams.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Randall and her husband, Ron Randall, and Darlene Bradish of Vancouver; five grandchildren, Todd Randall, Jeffrey Scott Randall, Lisa Laurenza, Lindsey Bradish and Tiffany Bradish; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held at Scott’s house on Aug. 29, 2020.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 9, 2020.
