ELVERA LORETA (MADSEN) LUTTRELL

May 11, 1919 ˜ September 26, 2019



On September 26th, 2019, centurion, Elvera Loreta (Madsen) Luttrell passed away peacefully from natural causes, surrounded by many nieces and nephews. She was born in Werner, North Dakota on May 11th, 1919 at her grandparent’s home. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Christian and Harriet Madsen.

Elvera attended grade school and graduated from Dunn Center High School in North Dakota in 1935 at the age of 16. She attended North Western School of Commerce in Portland, Oregon.

She was employed as a secretary for 37 years for Deans and Homer Insurance in Portland, Oregon and retired from there in 1982.

Elvera was married to Cecil R. Luttrell on November 19th, 1940. They were married for 59 years. They bought property in the Salmon Creek area and built two homes; one small and one big. The small home was later moved to the Minnehaha area, where her Mother, Harriet Madsen resided.

They enjoyed traveling to Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Japan, and Greece, to name a few places. Throughout her life she was avid at gardening, tailoring, crocheting, embroidering, carpentry, pottery, rock hounding, faceting, jewelry making, basket weaving, and many other kinds of art. She loved collecting and displaying an array of beautiful lead crystal bowls, vases, and perfume bottles. Many of the rocks they collected, were made into spheres. They were both members of Columbia Willamette Faceters’ Guild and Rock Hound Club.

Cecil passed away in 1999. Elvera lived in their beautiful landscaped home until 2017, when she moved to the lovely Prestige Senior Living - Bridgewood in Vancouver, WA.

Graveside services will be held on October 10th, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA.

