Service Information Straub's Funeral Home & Columbia River Cremation 325 NE 3rd Ave. Camas , WA 98607 (360)-834-4563



ELVA LUETTA ’TOOTS’ DVORAK

November 23, 1926 ˜ October 14, 2019



Elva Luetta Dvorak was best known to her friends and family as “Toots.”

She was born in Loup City, NE, in 1926 to Dora and Henry Miller. She was the youngest of their 14 children.

While in Nebraska, she met the “man of her dreams,” Lawrence (John) Dvorak to whom she was married for almost 74 years. In 1947, Toots and John moved to Camas with their infant daughter, Diana. She worked at the Camas mill for a short time, then came another daughter, Judi, and a son, John. Toots loved her husband and family with all her heart.

She was always baking, sewing and busy creating beautiful quilts for her three children, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Walking into her kitchen was a treat, with fresh cinnamon rolls, apple pies and strawberry jam waiting for one and all.

Toots and John loved to dance, especially polka. Together they made many friends through their involvement in local community projects from the Camas-Washougal Historical Society to civic projects in the Camas area.

In 2002, she was honored to be named Queen of Camas Days.

Sadly, Toot’s passed away Oct. 14, 2019, with the man of her dreams at her side. She leaves a legacy of love of family and will forever be missed by Lawrence (John), Diana, Judi, John, Julie, James, Aaron, Justin, Brian, Sarah, Joyce, Sophie, Kyler, Reece, Claire, Jack, Cora, Regan, Riley, Harper and Hannah.

