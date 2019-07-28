Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Lutheran Church 2602 E 28th St Vancouver, WA 98661 Memorial service 1:00 PM Memorial Lutheran Church 2700 E. 28th St. Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



ELSIE MAY HOLLY

May 9, 1925 ˜ July 13, 2019



Elsie May Holly, age 94, passed from this life into Heaven surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Born May 9, 1925 in Fillmore, CA to Amalie and John Schwabauer, she along with sister Mildred and brothers Johnny, Donald and Charlie inherited from their immigrant parents a strong Christian faith, unshakeable moral foundation and above all a loving devotion to family and friends.

As with so many of her generation Elsie’s life experience was greatly affected by the twin travails of the Great Depression and World War II. During the war she worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant in Los Angeles, and afterward in the garment district of LA where she worked as lead seamstress for Cole of California sewing together swimwear for the likes of film star Esther Williams.

In 1948, she built her own cinder-block home on family property in Montalvo, CA near Ventura, where in 1949 she met her husband-to-be Don Holly while strolling through the surrounding lima bean fields, he was leading a survey crew preparing to pave the fields with a new freeway! They married in 1950 and remained so for 68 years until Don’s death in 2018.

In addition to raising 4 children Elsie always found time to be of service to her community, whether at the local Lutheran church or Boy’s Club in Carlsbad, CA or later as a 20-year member of the Salmon Creek Lion’s Club in Vancouver, WA.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Glenn) Fischer and Nancy (Darryl) Henry in Vancouver, WA, Greg (Cheri) Holly in Portland, OR, and Melissa (Juan) Morones in Denver, CO; along with 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Guardian Angels Adult Family Home for their wonderful care during Elsie’s time with them.

Friends and family are invited to attend her memorial service at 1p.m. on Friday, August 2nd, Memorial Lutheran Church at 2700 E. 28th St., Vancouver, WA 98661. (360) 695-7501

Family requests memorial contributions be made to the Salmon Creek Lion’s Foundation in honor of Elsie’s longstanding commitment and service to the Club and the great work they continue to accomplish in the community, most notably the funding of the Clark County Lion’s Foundation for Sight & Hearing. To donate or for more information visit their website at

Please sign her guest book @

