ELMO ALTON GIBBS

December 17, 1933 ˜ February 2, 2020



There once was a young man named Elmo who was born in Clayton, New Mexico. During his boyhood, he lived on his grandfather’s ranch and learned to ride a horse by age three. As time went by, his family moved to Dimmit, Texas, then to Amarillo, and then to Roswell, New Mexico. He worked for a saddle-maker and also for a grocery store called Piggley Wiggley during his high school days. Elmo was an accomplished wood worker and made many wonderful pieces of furniture for his parents during his shop classes in high school, as well as for his family in later years. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1952 and went on to get his BS Degree from New Mexico State University in 1958, with the first class of Co-op Students who went to school part-time and to work in their field of study part-time.

In 1952, he met his life-time sweetheart, Gloria Rapp and they were married on June 6, 1954.

After graduating from college in 1958, he worked at White Sands Missile Range, then moved to Denver, Colorado and worked on missiles at Martin-Marietta Corporation. During those hectic years, he and Gloria were blessed with two little bundles of joy, Sherrie Lynn and Susan Kay, the light of their lives.

When given the choice of taking a job with Westinghouse Corporation in Pittsburgh, we chose to go with Westinghouse Corporation in Idaho Falls, Idaho instead. After being in Idaho Falls for four years, we were offered a more lucrative job in Portland, Oregon with Bonneville Power Administration...so Elmo had moved from missiles in White Sands and Denver, to nuclear subs in Idaho Falls, to dams in the Pacific Northwest. What an adventure for him and his little family...for the next 52 years they stayed in Vancouver, Washington and he retired from BPA in September 1987.

Elmo and his family had flown across the US in their private plane to Connecticut in 1973, camped in Teton National Park, drove their two campers all over the Western US, and after retirement, they went to Italy, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. Elmo and Gloria were avid square dancers and active members of their church. As Elmo said to Gloria in his last days, “We had a good life, didn’t we!” And we sure did!! One of the joys of his life was to introduce himself as “the original Elmo” to young and old alike.

Elmo is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Gloria Gibbs; his two daughters, Sherrie Halter (Dale) and Susan Eggart (Don); his brother, Ancil Gibbs (Shirley); five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Elmo was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Anetha Gibbs; and his brother, Rolin Gibbs.

A celebration of Elmo’s life will take place at Orchards United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to the in his honor.

