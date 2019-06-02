ELMER ”MARTY” MARTHALLER
August 16, 1929 ˜ May 24, 2019
Elmer Marthaller, an Army veteran of the Korean war era, passed away May 24, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Mott, ND to Alexander and Helen (Hellman) Marthaller on Aug. 16, 1929. Marty lived most of his life in the Longview and Vancouver areas.
He earned an AA degree in Business at LCJC and attended the University of Portland.
Marty was the Meat Dept. Manager at Safeway, a meat cutter and managed a mobile home court.
He loved a good joke, gardening and landscaping.
He was president of the Clark County Young Replublicans, and was a member of the Jaycees.
Marty is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Maury; daughter, Andrea (Michael) Bochart; and grandchildren, Alex Marthaller, Maxwell and Autumn Bochart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ramona Bloom; and son, Robert.
A private graveside service will be held.
Published in The Columbian on June 2, 2019