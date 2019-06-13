ELMER “TECK” CHENEY
April 28, 1921 ˜ May 27, 2019
We have lost another WWII veteran, one who served on the front lines in North Africa and Italy for 2 years, 4 months and 23 days. Gentle, kind, accepting and full of grace, Elmer Cheney passed befittingly on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019.
Teck was born April 28, 1921 to John Cheney and Christina Mathews Cheney, the youngest of 9. He grew up in Packwood, WA and in 1961 moved his family to Battle Ground.
Teck and his first wife, Vina, had 4 children: Larry (Shirley), Cheryl (Lyle Stoudt), Jeff and Steven (Nonna). Vina passed in 1979. With his 2nd wife, Elinor, he gained 5 Kuper kids: Paul (Jan), Ruth (Bud), Eileen, Mark (Donna) and Ann (Brian). Elinor passed in 1999. Teck found love again at 85 when he met Gloria. They remained lovebirds until she passed in 2010. Teck is also survived by 28 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A military ceremony will take place at Willamette National Cemetery on Monday, June 17 at 2p.m., followed by a memorial gathering at Happy Valley Park.
In lieu of flowers, Teck requested that you honor his memory by voting for any Democrat who wins the nomination in the 2020 election.
Published in The Columbian on June 13, 2019