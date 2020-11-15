ELMER ANDREW SAMSON
February 17, 1922 ˜ October 30, 2020
Elmer Andrew “Sam” Samson finished his earthly journey at Salmon Creek Legacy Hospital, Oct. 30, 2020.
Born Feb. 17, 1922, in Hudson, WI, Sam was a ham radio operator who taught at a CCC camp, then joined the FBI as a fingerprint trainee. After Pearl Harbor, he learned Japanese radio code and was part of an FBI team in Oregon that intercepted Japanese messages. In the Navy, Sam attended several schools that prepared him to supply radio teletype communications for an expected invasion of Japan.
Sam married Kathryn Virginia Hoover, an FBI stenographer, in 1947. They had three children. After he graduated from Northwestern College of Law, Sam served as a special agent (1951-1972) mostly in Denver, CO, where he retired. Sam returned to Oregon in 1975 to teach criminal justice at Chemeketa Community College, then moved to Vancouver in 1987, where he joined First Presbyterian Church.
He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia, in 2006; and son, Ronald Lee, in 2019.
Sam is survived by son, Steven Alan; daughter, Kathryn Anne; two daughters-in-law, Sally and Gail; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery.
