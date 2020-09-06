ELLEN IRENE CLARK
April 23, 1932 ˜ August 27, 2020
Ellen I. Clark of Vancouver, WA passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2020. She was 88 years old. Ellen was born to Loren H. and Irene M. Galbraith in Portland, OR.
Her parents owned and operated Galbraith Gardens, a wholesale and retail nursery, in Lake Shore. She and her brother Clark worked alongside them.
Ellen graduated from Vancouver High School in 1950, worked for a year at Alcoa and then began at Clark Community College in 1951, graduating in 1953.
She married Walter C. Clark in October 1952. Ellen became an Army wife and together they raised their family across Europe and the United States.
She was an active member of the 21st Ave. Baptist Church in Lake Shore and later the Church of God, in Vancouver.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter in November 1992.
Ellen is survived by her son, William L. Clark (Laura); daughter, Lynn M. Sandor; and son, Mark R. Clark; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was laid to rest at Park Hill Cemetery, Vancouver, in a family service.
