ELLEN ELAINE BAKER
1924 ˜ 2019
Vancouver, Washington resident Ellen Elaine Baker died on September 13, 2019 at the age of 95.
She was born in South Dakota in 1924, the first of three children. Her brother Charles “Chuck” Farris is deceased and her sister Kay Gawel lives in Ponca City, Oklahoma. She is survived by three children, Susan (Mike) Farley, Dena (Kelly) Cassidy and Jeff (Karil) Schaefer; five grandchildren, Garren Farley, Tiffany Ensunsa, Darris Cassidy, Dustin Cassidy, Trevor Cassidy; two great-grandchildren, Carys Cassidy and Mia Cassidy.
A memorial service for Elaine will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Vancouver, Washington on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church kitchen fund.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019