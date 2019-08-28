ELLA VERN FERGUSON
March 7, 1940 ˜ August 20, 2019
Ella Vern Ferguson, born March 7, 1940, went home to be with Jesus on August 20, 2019. She lived in Castle Rock, WA for many years.
She is survived by her sister, Anna; brother-in-law, Jerry; and her children, Lisa Lynn Ferguson, Carey and his wife, Julie Ferguson. She was blessed to have three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
We will miss her “Apple Pie”! We love you now and we always will.
No service will be held.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 28, 2019