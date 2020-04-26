ELIZABETH ”LISA” SANDSTROM
April 21, 1967 ˜ April 20, 2020
Lisa Sandstrom of Vancouver, WA, passed away Monday April 20, 2020 and is now in the arms of her father Richard, mother Angeline and brother-in-law Brian.
Lisa was such a loving and wonderful person and will be dearly missed by her husband Mike, daughter Anna, family, and many friends, especially the Patio.
She loved a good book with a glass of wine, the beach, traveling to new places and spending time with family and friends.
If you would like to make a donation in Lisa’s name, please visit Furry Friends at furryfriendswa.org.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 26, 2020