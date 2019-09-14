Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Koperski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ELIZABETH KOPERSKI

April 15, 1958 ˜ September 6, 2019



Liz was born on April 15, 1958, the fourth and last child of Robert and Barbara Koperski. Her parents each had multiple siblings, making her part of a large, tightly-knit Polish family in Detroit, Michigan, where Liz spent her childhood. She passed away on September 6, 2019 after a fifteen-month battle with ovarian cancer. From early childhood, Liz learned to face challenges squarely; she never gave up on anything. She had to learn how to compete with her three older siblings for attention. She developed severe asthma as a toddler and had to endure all the physical and medical challenges that came with it. During elementary school it was discovered she was dyslexic, about which little was known, and for which she spent hours of her “free time” going to specialized tutoring to help her learn to manage it. Instead of complaining, she persevered and became an incredibly strong, resilient, and fiercely independent person. She graduated from Portland State University with a degree in geography and went on to become a 30-year, highly valued member of the Portland Water Bureau, from which she retired in 2018, shortly after her diagnosis.

Cycling was the greatest love of the last twenty-five years of Liz’s life. During the last twelve years she spent most of her road/gravel time with her closest friend, Dan. They found each other through the Vancouver Bike Club (VBC) and were perfectly matched riders, whether on Dan’s tandem or their individual bikes. Dan’s wife, Clara, became a close friend as well. She and Dan welcomed Liz to countless dinners, trips to the coast and other adventures. When Liz became too sick to cycle as much as she wanted, she bought an electric bike and rode it until a few weeks before her passing. Her Vancouver Bike Club family supported her in too many ways to count becoming a huge part of “Team Liz.” Liz also loved to travel, participating in many extended-family trips to Hawaii, New England, California, Canada, Ecuador and other points distant. This past spring she realized a life-long dream of seeing England, Ireland, Scotland and much of Europe on a month-long tour she took with another VBC pal.

As a daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and great-aunt, Liz was well-loved and made all Koperski family gatherings more fun and laughter-filled. She was also appreciated for sharing her knowledge of science and her love of learning. She passed away far too soon and will be deeply missed by all three of her siblings and their spouses, Kathy (Marty), Maggie (Tom) and Andy (Laura); and by many other family members, dear friends and acquaintances.

No flowers please. Liz’s favorite charities were Oregon Public Broadcasting (7140 Macadam Ave., Portland, OR 97219) and Vancouver Public Library (901 C Street, Vancouver, WA 98660). Each has online donation options as well.

Please sign her guest book @

Liz was born on April 15, 1958, the fourth and last child of Robert and Barbara Koperski. Her parents each had multiple siblings, making her part of a large, tightly-knit Polish family in Detroit, Michigan, where Liz spent her childhood. She passed away on September 6, 2019 after a fifteen-month battle with ovarian cancer. From early childhood, Liz learned to face challenges squarely; she never gave up on anything. She had to learn how to compete with her three older siblings for attention. She developed severe asthma as a toddler and had to endure all the physical and medical challenges that came with it. During elementary school it was discovered she was dyslexic, about which little was known, and for which she spent hours of her “free time” going to specialized tutoring to help her learn to manage it. Instead of complaining, she persevered and became an incredibly strong, resilient, and fiercely independent person. She graduated from Portland State University with a degree in geography and went on to become a 30-year, highly valued member of the Portland Water Bureau, from which she retired in 2018, shortly after her diagnosis.Cycling was the greatest love of the last twenty-five years of Liz’s life. During the last twelve years she spent most of her road/gravel time with her closest friend, Dan. They found each other through the Vancouver Bike Club (VBC) and were perfectly matched riders, whether on Dan’s tandem or their individual bikes. Dan’s wife, Clara, became a close friend as well. She and Dan welcomed Liz to countless dinners, trips to the coast and other adventures. When Liz became too sick to cycle as much as she wanted, she bought an electric bike and rode it until a few weeks before her passing. Her Vancouver Bike Club family supported her in too many ways to count becoming a huge part of “Team Liz.” Liz also loved to travel, participating in many extended-family trips to Hawaii, New England, California, Canada, Ecuador and other points distant. This past spring she realized a life-long dream of seeing England, Ireland, Scotland and much of Europe on a month-long tour she took with another VBC pal.As a daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and great-aunt, Liz was well-loved and made all Koperski family gatherings more fun and laughter-filled. She was also appreciated for sharing her knowledge of science and her love of learning. She passed away far too soon and will be deeply missed by all three of her siblings and their spouses, Kathy (Marty), Maggie (Tom) and Andy (Laura); and by many other family members, dear friends and acquaintances.No flowers please. Liz’s favorite charities were Oregon Public Broadcasting (7140 Macadam Ave., Portland, OR 97219) and Vancouver Public Library (901 C Street, Vancouver, WA 98660). Each has online donation options as well.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close