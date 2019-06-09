Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Fike. View Sign Service Information Service 3:00 PM Christ Church Lake Oswego , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



ELIZABETH ”BETTY ANN” FIKE

May 1927 ˜ May 2019



Elizabeth ”Betty Ann” Fike, age 91, died peacefully on May 12th, 2019 at her senior living home in Sacramento, CA. Betty Ann was born May 1927 in Tulare, CA, the daughter of Hjalmar and Ida Sondberg. She attended Roosevelt High School in Fresno and the University of California in Berkeley.

Betty Ann married John Fike in November of 1945 after his return from WWII. Together Betty and John raised 3 boys who were the joys of their lives. They were married for 66 years until John’s passing in 2011.

Betty Ann was active in the PTA and Cub Scouts, and in the summers shuttled the young boys to their various activities with friends. One of her favorite vacations was spending a week with family and friends at Huntington Lake in the Sierra’s outside of Fresno.

She was also active in the Episcopal Church and while in the Bay Area volunteered at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley. She was always a favorite 2nd Mom of her boys’ friends, often remembering their birthdays to the amazement of her sons.

Over the years, the family moved to the Bay Area, Sacramento and finally north to Oregon and eventually Vancouver, WA where she lived with John until his passing. Together they enjoyed golfing and traveling and were able to experience many interesting places during their later years although nothing matched the simple joy of spending time with family. They treasured many opportunities to watch their grandchildren’s activities throughout their school years, providing a regular presence on the sidelines or in the stands at most all of the soccer, basketball and baseball games.

Betty Ann is survived by her 3 boys, Bill (Carol), Bob (Ginny) and Dick (Tracie); 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, so very loving and generous and will be deeply missed by her family.

A small service is scheduled at Christ Church in Lake Oswego for August 18th, at 3 p.m. and is open to friends and family.

Donations in her name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

