Memorial service 11:00 AM East Vancouver Community Church 12415 S.E. 7th Street Vancouver , WA



ELIZABETH ”LIZ” E. SLAUGHTER

May 13, 1942 ˜ May 7, 2019



Elizabeth “Liz” E. Slaughter went to be with her Lord and Savior May 7th, 2019, at the age of 76. She passed away at home in Vancouver, WA. Born in Albany, OR on May 13th, 1942 to Melville and Alice Halsey, Liz graduated from West Albany High School.

She became a RN at Emanuel Nursing School in 1963 and recieved a BA from Asbury University in KY in 1967.

Liz met her husband, Victor, at Western Evangelical Seminary. They were married in August of 1968.

She worked at several local hospitals, spending her last twenty years at Good Samaritan Hospital. As the pastor’s wife of East Vancouver Community Church, she taught Sunday School, played the piano, led a children’s choir, and worked in women’s ministry. She participated in missions trips to Bolivia, Romania, and Honduras where she used her nursing skills to help others.

Her hobbies were quilting, sewing, scrapbooking, card making, hiking, camping, and traveling.

Liz is survived by her husband of fifty years, Victor Slaughter of Vancouver; her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Rob Fink of PA; her son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Kristen Slaughter of TX; and nine grandchildren.

Her brother, Melville Halsey, Jr., preceded her in death.

A beautiful daughter of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Liz acknowledged His guidance in her entire life (Proverbs 3:5-6). She is now enjoying His presence.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at East Vancouver Community Church, Saturday, June 29th, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., located at 12415 S.E. 7th Street, Vancouver, WA 98683.

Donations can be made to the East Vancouver Community Church Media Fund.

