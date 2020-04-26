ELIZABETH “BETH” ANN DUNLAP
September 20, 1967 ˜ April 9, 2020
Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Dunlap, 52, passed away April 9th, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. She was born September 20th, 1967 in California.
Beth loved nothing more than riding her motorcycle, being at the beach or in nature, and being surrounded by loved ones. She had a smile and personality that lit up the room, and she was a loving and devoted grandmother. She touched so many lives and just had a special air about her that spread love and healing everywhere she went.
Beth is survived by her boyfriend, Martin Kelley; grandchildren, Audrey and Annabelle; mother, Eve Trostle, mother, Billie Baxter; brothers, Jonathon Trostle, Jess Trostle, and Andrew Trostle; sister, Candace Baxter; children, Natasha Haywood, Brandy Terry, Billy Terry and Eva Trostle; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Trostle; and husband, Michael Dunlap.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hamilton Mylan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 26, 2020